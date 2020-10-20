Metro Atlanta school system remains virtual citing virus

|
ATLANTA (AP) – One of Georgia’s largest public school systems says it’s continuing with online classes rather than traditional teaching because coronavirus cases in the area are still too high.
The DeKalb County School District says cases of the illness caused by the virus, COVID-19, aren’t dropping enough for students to return to classrooms safely.
School systems in the heavily populated Atlanta area are offering a mix of virtual instruction and in-person learning.
In DeKalb, some parents are urging a return to traditional learning and billboards along interstate highways are advocating for a return.