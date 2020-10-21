Daybreak Interview: Advice for families who are not trick or treating this Halloween

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
24
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Halloween is right around the corner. While its usually the time of year where children travel door to door collecting candy, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed those plans for some communities in Middle Georgia.

Licensed therapist D. Renee Smith joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to give advice to families that are not trick or treating this year.

Click on the video to see what Smith had to say.

 

Previous article‘This was a big thing’: local family honors charity
Next articleHooked On Science: Floating Pumpkin
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.