‘This was a big thing’: local family honors charity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon family is honoring Ronald McDonald House Charities after a five month battle with disease.
The Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences’ ‘Festival of Trees’ is a local fundraising event. Community groups decorate and enter Christmas trees for display. This year, one tree will have a non-traditional theme: the golden arches.
Seven years ago, Kimberly Seabrooks gave birth to premature twins, Jonas and Josiah. Jonas was diagnosed with an intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis. As a result, he had 55cm of his small intestine removed.
The infant recovered from the high risk surgery for more than five months at Medical Center Navicent Health. While in the Neonatal intensive care unit, Jonas received many blood transfusions, and was on a ventilator. His mother says that their family was able to stay nearby thanks to RMHC.
Kimberly called a friend, Phylise Davis, and the two decided to honor the charity. They are entering a McDonald’s themed tree into this year’s Festival of Trees. The duo hopes that their tree will raise awareness, and donations, for RMHC.