Carl Vinson Medical Center hosts veteran baby shower

By
Jatrissa Wooten
-
0
11
Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson Medical Center will celebrate its women members who are about to become mothers. 

The VA’s Veteran Service Organizations will host a drive-thru baby shower for nearly 40 veteran women Friday in Dublin.

Each gift bag comes with donated items for premature babies up to six months.

A veteran and mother of four say she’s thankful and the recognition feels good.  

It’s awesome,” Ayoca Patrick said. “It’s nice that we are not forgotten and people care.

We appreciate their service but we also know that in addition to them doing the work as a veteran they are also mothers too so we recognize that service,” said Angela Williams,  Women’s Veterans Program Manager. “We are very appreciative of them and their services.

The VA hosts a veteran baby shower every other year. 

Previous articleHouston County DA race underway
mm
Jatrissa Wooten
Jatrissa Wooten is a city girl born and raised in Boston. She traveled for 42 hours from Eureka, California. There, she worked as a Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Anchor. Prior to that, she was a Reporter/Producer in Louisiana. Jatrissa graduated from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, with a degree in Broadcast and Emerging Media. She is now living out her dream as a broadcaster. Besides storytelling, she loves to dance, vlog, and spend time with family and friends. She comes with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh.