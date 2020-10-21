Carl Vinson Medical Center hosts veteran baby shower

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson Medical Center will celebrate its women members who are about to become mothers.
The VA’s Veteran Service Organizations will host a drive-thru baby shower for nearly 40 veteran women Friday in Dublin.
Each gift bag comes with donated items for premature babies up to six months.
A veteran and mother of four say she’s thankful and the recognition feels good.
“It’s awesome,” Ayoca Patrick said. “It’s nice that we are not forgotten and people care.”
“We appreciate their service but we also know that in addition to them doing the work as a veteran they are also mothers too so we recognize that service,” said Angela Williams, Women’s Veterans Program Manager. “We are very appreciative of them and their services.”
The VA hosts a veteran baby shower every other year.