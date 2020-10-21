Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Four Macon groups partnered with Uber to give rides to the polls.

Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), League of Women Voters of Macon, the Macon Chapter of The Link, and the Women’s Diversity Group, raised money to provide free Uber rides to voters.

Marty Koplin, co-president of Georgia Women, says voting creates complications for some.

“Two major obstacles exist for people getting to the polls,” Koplin stated. “The biggest obstacle… education. So, they don’t feel like they have all of the information they need, and they don’t feel informed enough. The second obstacle…transportation. We felt like that’s something that we could definitely help overcome.”

Koplin says her organization decided to partner with Uber because they want to help break down these barriers.

Claire Cox, a member of the Women’s Diversity Group, says the rides will help fill the transportation gap for some voters.

“Our Macon-Bibb County Transit system does not go to all of the polling places so this just provides additional assistance in that regard,” Cox said.

The groups understand the pandemic could also be holding voters back as well. Mary Lou Ezell, President of the League of Women Voters of Macon, says the groups made sure all rides follow pandemic guidelines.

“Uber has agreed they will clean each car between each group that they transport back and forth… There’s nobody else in the car with them, except their driver and their family members, so it’s about as safe as we can make it.”

Rides will be available beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the week of October 26.

To request a ride to the polls, call (478) 999- VOTE or (478) 999-8683. Rides can only be requested from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting this Saturday, October 24.