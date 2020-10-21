Hooked On Science: Floating Pumpkin

Listen to the content of this post:

FLOATING PUMPKIN

INGREDIENTS

Hair Dryer

Styrofoam Pumpkin

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Turn the hair dryer to the lowest setting and point the stream of air upward.

STEP 2: Place the pumpkin into the stream of air and observe. Provide evidence of the effects of balance and unbalanced forces on the motion of the pumpkin.

STEP 3: Turn the hair dryer to the highest setting and point the stream of air upward. STEP 4: Place the pumpkin into the stream of air and observe. Compare the effects of the different strengths of air flowing from the hair dryer, on the motion of the pumpkin.

EXPLANATION

The stream of air, flowing from the hair dryer, forces the pumpkin upward. Gravity pulls the pumpkin downward. Where the forces balance, the pumpkin floats. The fast stream of air, flowing around the aerodynamic pumpkin, creates a lower pressure, directly around the pumpkin. The higher pressure, surrounding the pumpkin, forces the pumpkin into the stream of air.