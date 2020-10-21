Houston County DA race underway

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Attorney Erikka Williams is challenging Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig in this year’s election.
Currently, Williams works for Hartwig as the chief assistant for the district attorney and she says the county needs a change.
Hartwig says he is the best choice and his experience speaks for itself. He says he loves being the DA and hopes to serve another term.
“It’s been an honor and pleasure to serve as the DA of this county for the last ten years and I think the voters are going to make the right choice,” Hartwig said. “I look forward to serving as the D.A for this county for another four years.”
“I am the right combination of someone that cares about what’s going on in this county,” said Williams. “I’m tough but fair in court. I believe that I have a great reputation inside and outside the court.”
