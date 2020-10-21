Scattered showers return Thursday to Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

We saw a few showers and even thunderstorms today across Middle Georgia, and we expect a few more as we head into the rest of the week.

High humidity will continue across Middle Georgia through Saturday. Highs will once again return to the mid and lower 80’s for both Thursday and Friday. Couple the humidity with the heat and we will see another few afternoons with scattered showers and storms.



Saturday, we will be seeing another day of scattered showers ahead of a cold front that is moving in on Sunday. This cold front wont be bringing much of a cool down, but it will bring some drier conditions to start next week.



Much of next week will start out dry as we await another cold front. This next front will bring the possibility of a big cool down by Halloween…I’m not 100% sold on it, but definitely hoping it is on the way.



Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, we have a major hurricane in Epsilon. Epsilon has undergone rapid intensification over the past day, but thankfully is not expected to impact the US.

2020 now ranks as the 2nd most active hurricane season (by named storms), with only 2005 ahead of it. There have also been only 9 years that saw 4+ major hurricanes before October 21st…and we still have over a month to go in the season.