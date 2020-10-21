Unsettled weather to continue through weekend

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain returns to Middle Georgia today as an unsettled weather pattern keeps rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will be climbing into the middle 80’s. Isolated late morning showers will become more numerous during the afternoon hours. Rain will end this evening. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW.
More of the same is on the way tomorrow, albeit with less rain coverage expected. Isolated showers will move through the area as temperatures remain above average for this time of year in the middle 80’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Rain chances will be on the rise into and through the weekend. Scattered showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday We are not looking at a washout, but if you have any outdoor weekend plans they might be impacted by passing showers. Temperatures will remain in the 80’s.
