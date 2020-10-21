UPDATE (Wednesday, October 21 at 10:30 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
13219
Cumulative reported cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  343,750 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1140 6141.91 35 102
Atkinson 475 5702.28 5 61
Bacon 632 5541.92 14 49
Baker 88 2824.13 6 20
Baldwin 2260 5086.88 63 177
Banks 544 2722.45 8 72
Barrow 2518 2914.93 50 261
Bartow 3443 3108.21 94 324
Ben Hill 851 5112.65 32 92
Berrien 482 2500.52 12 24
Bibb 6499 4271.44 190 901
Bleckley 501 3902.48 21 33
Brantley 412 2145.61 13 38
Brooks 548 3484.45 27 55
Bryan 1283 3278.23 14 92
Bulloch 3030 3812.9 33 139
Burke 871 3898.49 12 90
Butts 725 2879.96 43 55
Calhoun 262 4147.54 9 48
Camden 1390 2577.7 17 69
Candler 527 4862.97 24 35
Carroll 3208 2670.68 75 176
Catoosa 1361 1979.03 20 81
Charlton 644 4860.01 10 27
Chatham 9220 3155.63 186 819
Chattahoochee 1735 16141.04 1 14
Chattooga 888 3585.56 28 63
Cherokee 6820 2557.98 100 521
Clarke 5596 4311.95 46 240
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 7948 2607.29 175 680
Clinch 432 6490.38 12 30
Cobb 21367 2702.67 449 1950
Coffee 2200 5111.29 60 321
Colquitt 2094 4613.05 39 165
Columbia 4226 2664.04 64 195
Cook 575 3297.59 16 61
Coweta 2881 1895.38 62 143
Crawford 190 1553.81 6 28
Crisp 635 2848.94 23 82
Dade 335 2072.76 5 21
Dawson 897 3319.64 10 85
Decatur 1268 4817.26 34 100
DeKalb 20482 2582.35 391 2266
Dodge 544 2668.63 14 49
Dooly 362 2701.49 16 54
Dougherty 3277 3644.96 190 666
Douglas 3983 2622.02 72 456
Early 535 5273.01 34 42
Echols 243 6122.45 2 9
Effingham 1733 2706.71 28 111
Elbert 754 3979.94 9 55
Emanuel 1171 5166.78 36 83
Evans 471 4407.22 6 42
Fannin 786 2986.32 28 69
Fayette 2073 1763.59 55 123
Floyd 3710 3713.12 57 279
Forsyth 4587 1816.58 52 352
Franklin 856 3669.25 17 66
Fulton 30141 2742.13 612 2564
Gilmer 997 3173.44 21 90
Glascock 43 1421.49 2 4
Glynn 3650 4241.87 103 314
Gordon 2235 3850.2 43 128
Grady 845 3443.36 25 99
Greene 558 2981.25 25 61
Gwinnett 29916 3080.49 436 2851
Habersham 1840 4017.47 75 241
Hall 10444 5061.33 170 1070
Hancock 412 5028.68 44 68
Haralson 610 1985.55 10 29
Harris 843 2428.55 25 92
Hart 561 2148.85 16 70
Heard 213 1721.91 6 15
Henry 5974 2490.56 111 271
Houston 3482 2217.28 91 392
Irwin 350 3710.38 6 40
Jackson 2294 3070.95 40 189
Jasper 241 1697.3 4 20
Jeff Davis 777 5129.39 22 59
Jefferson 840 5485.54 32 81
Jenkins 462 5387.13 32 65
Johnson 439 4544.04 22 60
Jones 631 2206.99 15 54
Lamar 403 2083.01 19 45
Lanier 314 3033.52 7 16
Laurens 1921 4061.65 86 166
Lee 740 2469.05 27 108
Liberty 1214 1961.1 24 117
Lincoln 227 2793.85 7 27
Long 272 1365.8 4 18
Lowndes 4357 3696.19 85 212
Lumpkin 1022 3023.49 14 97
Macon 245 1886.36 10 49
Madison 766 2538.36 11 64
Marion 196 2363.44 9 23
McDuffie 667 3088.39 15 75
McIntosh 302 2073.18 7 32
Meriwether 580 2759.28 16 77
Miller 299 5187.37 2 13
Mitchell 845 3831.16 45 154
Monroe 749 2701.34 54 89
Montgomery 363 3935.39 9 24
Morgan 516 2696.21 5 40
Murray 974 2419.21 8 59
Muscogee 6297 3286.09 173 686
Newton 2803 2494.79 94 292
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14141 0 181 673
Oconee 838 2007.81 27 68
Oglethorpe 394 2585.3 11 47
Paulding 3050 1767.69 60 151
Peach 744 2717.81 24 109
Pickens 720 2147.33 10 64
Pierce 651 3330.78 24 82
Pike 377 1998.94 12 32
Polk 1649 3792.37 25 126
Pulaski 329 3020.29 23 38
Putnam 776 3545.81 27 75
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 417 2454.96 11 54
Randolph 338 5004.44 29 56
Richmond 7776 3844.94 175 616
Rockdale 2044 2152.49 40 255
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 445 3201.44 11 47
Seminole 384 4717.44 11 29
Spalding 1513 2189.26 62 200
Stephens 1255 4766.79 41 129
Stewart 534 8712.68 16 81
Sumter 958 3258.61 69 206
Talbot 169 2744.4 7 25
Taliaferro 25 1531.86 0 2
Tattnall 910 3581.13 13 66
Taylor 225 2827.34 12 32
Telfair 431 2755.05 23 43
Terrell 338 3991.97 32 74
Thomas 1579 3553.83 69 173
Tift 1920 4702.42 63 236
Toombs 1455 5392.28 56 111
Towns 413 3431.94 12 49
Treutlen 295 4319.81 11 33
Troup 2987 4242.05 106 330
Turner 332 4110.95 24 51
Twiggs 211 2609.45 9 52
Union 863 3406.35 25 89
Unknown 1906 0 6 39
Upson 829 3154.85 69 95
Walker 1795 2578.65 43 95
Walton 2143 2236.63 66 216
Ware 1717 4789 62 182
Warren 163 3128.6 5 26
Washington 737 3630.18 13 54
Wayne 1205 4020.15 30 112
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 356 4501.2 16 20
White 991 3120.47 23 105
Whitfield 5175 4944.02 63 265
Wilcox 251 2855.52 25 52
Wilkes 282 2816.06 6 30
Wilkinson 360 4036.33 17 67
Worth 601 2983.81 32 101
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,658,806 (3,338,315 reported molecular tests; 320,491 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 343,750* (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 30,676 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,704 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleScattered showers return Thursday to Middle Georgia
Next articleBS Report: October 21st
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!