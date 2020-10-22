Macon man hit by car on Pio Nono

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering this morning after a car hit him in Macon last night.

The Bibb County deputies say the accident happened in the 2400 block of Pio Nono Avenue, around 9:45 p.m.

According to witnesses, a woman was driving south on Pio Nono Avenue. She told deputies she didn’t see the man in the road and could not avoid hitting him.

Paramedics took 65-year-old Richard Smith of Macon to the Medical Center Navicent Health. Smith is currently listed to be in critical but stable condition.

There were no other injuries, and deputies have not filed charges against the driver.

Previous articleBS Report: October 21st
mm
Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.