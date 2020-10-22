Macon man hit by car on Pio Nono

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering this morning after a car hit him in Macon last night.
The Bibb County deputies say the accident happened in the 2400 block of Pio Nono Avenue, around 9:45 p.m.
According to witnesses, a woman was driving south on Pio Nono Avenue. She told deputies she didn’t see the man in the road and could not avoid hitting him.
Paramedics took 65-year-old Richard Smith of Macon to the Medical Center Navicent Health. Smith is currently listed to be in critical but stable condition.
There were no other injuries, and deputies have not filed charges against the driver.