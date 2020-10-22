Mercer men’s hoops release Southern Conference schedule

Montezz Allen
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer men’s basketball released its 18-game Southern Conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Bears tip-off their season against Wofford on December 30 at Hawkins Arena. Then, travel to Furman after the New Year.

They’re back at Hawkins arena against The Citadel on January 6. They don’t play at home again until January 16 against Western Carolina.

Mercer finished 17-15 overall and 11-7 in the region last season. The Bears upped their win total by six games from the 2019 season.

“To be able to get back and play again for these guys and coach them is an absolute blessing,” said Mercer head men’s basketball coach Greg Gary. “As coaches, we get all mad and uptight and you have to understand these are kids and let’s enjoy it a little bit.

“You can still get on them and coach them, but let’s, you know, let’s have some fun doing it because they went through a lot. To get back on the court is a great blessing for us.”

