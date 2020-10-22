Morning Business Report: Purdue Pharma pleads guilty

Listen to the content of this post:

Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation’s opioid crisis.

It will also pay $8 billion in fines and close the company down.

The money will go to opioid treatment and abatement programs.

The volunteer in a Brazil Astrazeneca coronavirus clinical trial has died.

It was not immediately clear if the victim received the vaccine or was in the placebo group.

An investigation is ongoing, but the trials will continue.

An anonymous source told Reuters that if the victim had received the vaccine, the trial would have been stopped.

The Dow ends nearly 100 points lower as fiscal stimulus talks remain the key focus.

Weekly jobless claims are out today.

Consumers plan to spend $998 dollars — or about $50 less — on gifts and holiday items like food and decorations.

The National Retail Federation says people won’t be buying as many gifts for themselves as in past years.

One in five people surveyed said they typically travel for the holidays but will celebrate at home instead this year.

“Among Us” is 2020’s hottest game.

The interstellar murder mystery game that has been the most downloaded game on Apple’s app store and Google play since July.

It’s gained more than 100 million new users during that time.