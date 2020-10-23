Bibb County School District honors late Macon principal, teacher

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County School District honors Peter G. Appling by naming a Middle School after him. Appling was a reputable teacher and principal in the district.
“This is the result of a years-long project,” said Jones.
Bibb County Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones, says following Appling’s death in the late 1950’s, a high school was built in east Macon in his honor. Now, a new middle school is home to 600 students.
“A dedicated educator,” said Jones.
8th grade athlete, Nicholas Woodford, says he’s excited to attend a new school. He says at Appling Middle School the teachers have high expectations, and thinks it will help him prepare for his future.
“It will guide me through every expectation that comes to me or lets say every step I have to take. I know it’s going to be challenging but I still feel like I can achieve it” said Woodford.
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, 40 percent of its 8th grade students are reading at or above the level target.
Jones says the school is special because it wants to nurture and build up its students.
According to Jones, funding for the school came from the county’s E-Splost fund. He says the district will make sure the school carries on Appling’s great legacy.