Bibb County Schools announces return date for students

Students will go to class four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day to allow teachers time to prepare lessons for students, and time for staff to clean the buildings.

Grades Pre-K through 2, incoming sixth-graders and incoming ninth-graders will return Monday, November 9. All other students will return the following Monday, November 16.

Reminder: Wednesday, Nov. 11 is a District holiday. All schools will be closed.

If parents selected remote learning option during the summer and did not request a change, your child will remain in remote learning for at least the remainder of the semester.

The District says it will share more information with students and families on its website, and the official social media accounts as it gets closer to November 9.