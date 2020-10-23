|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin, has a new machine that will assist the facility during the pandemic.
The V.A. received three thermal cameras about three weeks ago.
According to Customer Service Manager, Bashon Brown, the cameras will alert staff to anyone coming in the building with a temperature of above 100 degrees.
Brown says the new equipment is nothing like a thermometer. He adds the machine is not harmful to anyone’s health.
“This is a big difference. The cameras are just pieces to the equipment. It’s there to caption anything that’s above a set temperature margin. It’s not a temperature reader so it won’t tell you that coming into the building,” said Brown.
Brown says if a visitor’s scan comes back red, they will be required to get a second screening.