New billboard highlights La’Smockie Fountain and domestic violence awareness

The billboard sits at Hardeman and Georgia Avenues in Macon, and it is in honor of La'Smockie Fountain.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a Macon family is shining light on the issue with a new billboard and several events.

The billboard sits at Hardeman and Georgia Avenues in Macon, and it is in honor of La’Smockie Fountain. Fountain was shot and killed in 2015 by someone she once dated.

The billboard also mentions several events in honor of Fountain and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Friday, October 23rd Fountain’s family is giving away 100 purple lights at 3565 Case Street. The lights are for Purple Light Day on Monday, October 26th. On Monday, families are asked to turn on the purple lights on the front porch and post a photo to social media to bring awareness to domestic violence.

And on Saturday, October 31, there will be a Drive Thru Parade in honor of La’Smockie Fountain. The parade will be at 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot at 3565 Case Street.

