Opioid Take Back Day happening this weekend in Macon, Dublin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The second annual “Crush the Crisis” National Opioid Take Back Day is happening Saturday, October 24th.
This is where HCA Healthcare hospitals nationwide are collecting unused and expired prescription medications with the goal of raising awareness about opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.
In Middle Georgia, this event is taking place at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin. Local law enforcement will work with the hospitals for this event. This will be a drive-through style event so that everyone can remain in their vehicle.
“We know that a significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from individuals accessing unused opioids prescriptions of family and friends,” said Dr. Ralph Griffin, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Coliseum Northside Hospital. “Unused opioids thrown in the trash can be retrieved, abused, or sold illegally while flushing medications down the toilet can potentially pose health and environmental hazards.”
In Macon, the public can drop off unwanted medications from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital (400 Charter Blvd) near the Emergency Room entrance.
In Dublin, Fairview Park Hospital will collect medications from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fairview Therapy Center on the hospital campus located at 200 Industrial Blvd.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a face-covering during drop-off.
All medication collections will be made anonymously.