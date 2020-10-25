UPDATE (Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of Sunday, October 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  350,923 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1162 6260.44 36 102
Atkinson 481 5774.31 6 62
Bacon 634 5559.45 16 48
Baker 91 2920.41 6 20
Baldwin 2300 5176.92 64 178
Banks 552 2762.49 8 73
Barrow 2570 2975.12 50 263
Bartow 3571 3223.77 94 330
Ben Hill 870 5226.79 33 91
Berrien 490 2542.02 13 25
Bibb 6576 4322.05 193 905
Bleckley 513 3995.95 27 34
Brantley 445 2317.47 13 38
Brooks 552 3509.89 27 55
Bryan 1294 3306.33 14 92
Bulloch 3071 3864.5 33 143
Burke 880 3938.77 12 91
Butts 739 2935.57 44 55
Calhoun 266 4210.86 9 48
Camden 1408 2611.08 18 70
Candler 539 4973.7 24 36
Carroll 3332 2773.92 75 180
Catoosa 1410 2050.28 22 84
Charlton 646 4875.1 10 28
Chatham 9323 3190.88 186 826
Chattahoochee 1742 16206.16 1 14
Chattooga 927 3743.03 29 65
Cherokee 7037 2639.37 101 527
Clarke 5699 4391.31 47 242
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8137 2669.29 175 689
Clinch 445 6685.7 12 32
Cobb 21750 2751.12 454 1961
Coffee 2242 5208.87 60 325
Colquitt 2124 4679.14 39 166
Columbia 4330 2729.61 64 198
Cook 582 3337.73 16 61
Coweta 2949 1940.12 63 145
Crawford 195 1594.7 6 29
Crisp 641 2875.86 23 83
Dade 344 2128.45 6 22
Dawson 908 3360.35 11 86
Decatur 1288 4893.25 34 100
DeKalb 20977 2644.76 395 2306
Dodge 593 2909 15 53
Dooly 369 2753.73 18 56
Dougherty 3295 3664.98 191 674
Douglas 4066 2676.66 72 463
Early 550 5420.86 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1777 2775.43 28 114
Elbert 767 4048.56 9 57
Emanuel 1195 5272.68 36 85
Evans 480 4491.44 7 44
Fannin 820 3115.5 28 72
Fayette 2116 1800.18 57 128
Floyd 3896 3899.28 59 291
Forsyth 4687 1856.19 52 355
Franklin 919 3939.3 17 66
Fulton 30838 2805.54 618 2591
Gilmer 1027 3268.93 23 94
Glascock 49 1619.83 2 4
Glynn 3706 4306.95 104 317
Gordon 2318 3993.18 44 131
Grady 851 3467.81 25 99
Greene 569 3040.02 25 61
Gwinnett 30306 3120.65 440 2870
Habersham 1869 4080.79 77 242
Hall 10595 5134.51 173 1085
Hancock 413 5040.89 44 68
Haralson 632 2057.16 10 31
Harris 849 2445.84 25 92
Hart 573 2194.81 16 71
Heard 225 1818.92 6 15
Henry 6136 2558.09 112 279
Houston 3571 2273.96 94 393
Irwin 357 3784.59 8 41
Jackson 2351 3147.26 40 192
Jasper 244 1718.43 4 20
Jeff Davis 785 5182.2 23 63
Jefferson 852 5563.9 32 82
Jenkins 464 5410.45 32 65
Johnson 440 4554.39 22 60
Jones 642 2245.46 16 55
Lamar 419 2165.71 19 45
Lanier 318 3072.17 7 16
Laurens 1970 4165.26 86 170
Lee 746 2489.07 29 109
Liberty 1233 1991.79 25 117
Lincoln 232 2855.38 7 27
Long 275 1380.87 4 18
Lowndes 4445 3770.85 85 214
Lumpkin 1038 3070.82 15 100
Macon 248 1909.45 10 49
Madison 780 2584.75 11 65
Marion 196 2363.44 9 23
McDuffie 674 3120.8 15 77
McIntosh 304 2086.91 7 32
Meriwether 594 2825.88 16 78
Miller 308 5343.51 2 14
Mitchell 850 3853.83 45 154
Monroe 753 2715.76 53 88
Montgomery 388 4206.42 10 27
Morgan 524 2738.01 6 40
Murray 1023 2540.92 9 62
Muscogee 6339 3308.01 174 691
Newton 2842 2529.5 95 297
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14419 0 183 679
Oconee 861 2062.92 30 69
Oglethorpe 413 2709.97 12 47
Paulding 3113 1804.2 60 155
Peach 766 2798.17 26 112
Pickens 759 2263.64 10 67
Pierce 674 3448.45 24 83
Pike 385 2041.36 11 31
Polk 1698 3905.06 27 131
Pulaski 335 3075.37 23 39
Putnam 788 3600.64 27 75
Quitman 38 1656.5 1 7
Rabun 425 2502.06 11 54
Randolph 339 5019.25 29 56
Richmond 7893 3902.79 181 622
Rockdale 2108 2219.88 40 266
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 451 3244.6 11 47
Seminole 392 4815.72 11 31
Spalding 1574 2277.53 62 207
Stephens 1263 4797.17 41 130
Stewart 535 8728.99 16 81
Sumter 959 3262.02 68 206
Talbot 174 2825.59 8 26
Taliaferro 27 1654.41 0 2
Tattnall 921 3624.41 13 66
Taylor 229 2877.61 12 32
Telfair 501 3202.51 24 44
Terrell 340 4015.59 32 74
Thomas 1595 3589.84 69 175
Tift 1949 4773.45 63 238
Toombs 1473 5458.99 56 112
Towns 431 3581.52 13 53
Treutlen 302 4422.32 11 33
Troup 3041 4318.74 106 333
Turner 334 4135.71 24 51
Twiggs 216 2671.28 10 52
Union 882 3481.35 25 93
Unknown 1946 0 5 34
Upson 833 3170.07 70 97
Walker 1855 2664.85 43 96
Walton 2323 2424.49 68 226
Ware 1729 4822.47 63 183
Warren 164 3147.79 5 26
Washington 758 3733.62 13 55
Wayne 1225 4086.88 33 115
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 367 4640.28 16 20
White 997 3139.37 23 105
Whitfield 5357 5117.89 64 269
Wilcox 255 2901.02 25 52
Wilkes 294 2935.89 6 32
Wilkinson 366 4103.6 17 69
Worth 605 3003.67 32 102
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,770,931 (3,445,032 reported molecular tests; 325,899 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 350,923* (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,068 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,809 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

