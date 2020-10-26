Applications to waive Macon-Bibb garbage fees due Nov. 2nd

To see if you qualify for waived fees, you must fill out an application and return it to the Solid Waste Department, along with supporting documentation.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are reminding property owners they can apply to have their garbage fees waived, but those applications are due by November 2nd.

The current solid waste fee is $240 per year, which is billed at $60 every three months.

To see if you qualify for waived fees, you must fill out an application and return it to the Solid Waste Department, along with supporting documentation. You will need proof you are 100 percent disabled or proof of income within federal poverty guidelines.

The person requesting the exemption must be the owner of the property (name must be on property deed) and must live at the property.

For applications, contact Solid Waste at 478-803-0499, and an application will be mailed or emailed to you.

Once a completed application and documentation are received, your application will be reviewed. Resident will be notified, by mail, within seven days whether exemption is approved or denied.

Previous articleFinal Presidential Debate Recap: A last look at both candidates
Next articleAmy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.