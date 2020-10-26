Applications to waive Macon-Bibb garbage fees due Nov. 2nd

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are reminding property owners they can apply to have their garbage fees waived, but those applications are due by November 2nd.
The current solid waste fee is $240 per year, which is billed at $60 every three months.
To see if you qualify for waived fees, you must fill out an application and return it to the Solid Waste Department, along with supporting documentation. You will need proof you are 100 percent disabled or proof of income within federal poverty guidelines.
The person requesting the exemption must be the owner of the property (name must be on property deed) and must live at the property.
For applications, contact Solid Waste at 478-803-0499, and an application will be mailed or emailed to you.
Once a completed application and documentation are received, your application will be reviewed. Resident will be notified, by mail, within seven days whether exemption is approved or denied.