Bibb deputies searching for Dellwood Drive shooting suspect

Keshawn Mitchell is facing an aggravated assault charge in connection to the deadly shooting that happened on Dellwood Drive on September 29th.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
25
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down a Macon shooting suspect. Investigators are looking for Keshawn Mitchell.

He is facing an aggravated assault charge in connection with the deadly shooting that happened on Dellwood Drive on September 29th.

Deputies say Mitchell is about 5’6″ and 160 pounds. His last known location is Dellwood Drive, but he’s known to visit the Green Meadows area.

If you can help with this case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

