Businesses hope to get economic boost from Christmas Light Extravaganza

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– With Halloween coming up Saturday, the Christmas Spirit has already began to fill the streets of downtown Macon.
Local business owner, Bryan Nichols, began preparations for the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.
The event will continue this year despite the pandemic. The lights will be a drive-thru and walkthrough experience. Nichols says he’s looking forward to putting up the lights for the fifth consecutive year.
“I couldn’t imagine this pandemic without the Christmas spirit,” Nichols said.
Not only does Nichols expect the lights to lift spirits, but hopes it will help the local economy too.
“For the city of Macon, it brings in tons of tourism,” Nichols explained. “The hotels fill up with people coming from all over to see the light show, not to mention the economic impact for businesses all around and not just downtown.”
Owner of Travis Jean Emporium, Scott Mitchell, says the pandemic hit his business pretty hard.
“I lived off credit cards for a could of months and just tried to figure out how to be as fiscally responsible as possible.”
Mitchell says his store needs big events in downtown Macon to bring more customers in.
“I really depend on Cherry Blossom and this year we closed the week before,” Mitchell said. “That really hurt our small businesses.”
The Christmas light make Mitchel reluctantly excited.
“If people don’t get out of the car and walk also then we won’t be in businesses so we’ll see,” Mitchell explained.
The light show begins November 29 and continues through January 3.