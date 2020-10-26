Dublin, Centerville latest communities to cancel Christmas parades due to COVID-19

Macon-Bibb County has canceled its 2020 Christmas Parade due to COVID-19.

Shelby Coates
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, many communities are already making the decision to cancel annual Christmas parades and events.

Macon-Bibb County has canceled its 2020 Christmas Parade due to COVID-19. According to Economic & Community Development Assistant Alex Morrison, the seven-day average of positive cases is increasing, and there are still restrictions on the types of events that can be allowed. Morrison says during a parade, there would be too many people too close together for too long of a time.

Additionally, the Dublin Exchange Club is canceling the Dublin Christmas Parade this year due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

The Centerville Mayor and Centerville City Council decided not to hold the annual Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for December 5th.

And Rigby’s in Warner Robins says it is not allowed to hold its annual Christmas Parade this year due to city rules on permits because of COVID-19. Instead Rigby’s says it is looking at doing an event in lieu of the parade to allow local high school bands and groups to perform.

