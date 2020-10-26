Hurricane Zeta will bring storms, wind to Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

As of this afternoon we have our 11th hurricane of the 2020 season, Zeta. This storm will be pushing onshore of the Yucatan peninsula tonight and reemerging in the Gulf tomorrow.



According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (above), Zeta will likely make landfall in the US somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coast on Wednesday night. Then we will see impacts in Georgia through the overnight hours on Wednesday, but especially on Thursday.

*Note: this forecast will likely change at least a little, so stick with 41NBC for updates.

Tomorrow

First things first, our weather for Tuesday will be warm and muggy with the potential for a few isolated showers. Better chances for showers and storms will move into the area overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Wednesday-Zeta Approaches



A few things will be coming together for this event.

A strong cold front will be pushing in from the west. This front, we have seen signals of for a while in our weather models, and will be (eventually) bringing a big cool down to Middle Georgia.

Hurricane Zeta will be approaching the coast during the evening on Wednesday and likely make landfall Wednesday night.

The front will actually help to, pretty quickly, sweep Zeta our of our area on Thursday, but will likely be adding to our gusty winds.

It is also possible that we could see some enhancement of rainfall totals thanks to the uplift of the front, but likely not so much here in Middle Georgia.

Thursday



Early morning Thursday will likely be our most impactful part of this system as Zeta approaches.

Middle Georgia will be on what we call the “dirty side” of the storm. This means the side with the best chance for brief, spin-up tornadoes.

Now is a great time to make sure you have multiple ways to get your warnings!

By Thursday night we should see much of the system pass through and we will begin our drying out period, as well as a cooling down period.

Main Impacts:



Right now for our area it looks like wind and rain will be the main impacts for Middle Georgia, and honestly with the current path rain is going to be minimal.

We could pick up 1/2-1″ of rain between now and Friday, although some spots that see stronger storms could obviously see higher totals.



Wind will really be the main threat as this system pushes in, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible across Middle Georgia.

You will need to go ahead and charge any electronics the night before as power outages will be possible through Thursday.



And of course we are also going to be watching closely for the potential of brief, spin-up tornadoes.

As of now, the THREAT IS VERY LOW BUT NOT ZERO. Once again, have a way to get your warnings as these types of tornadoes are very quick to occur.



After Zeta moves through, we are going to be in the clear and in the sweater weather! Perfect weather arrives on the weekend for pumpkin patches and Trick or Treating!