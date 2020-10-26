Investigators seeking tips in Dominique Phillips murder case

Deputies say someone shot Phillips near the Fort Hill Cemetery at the intersection of Eastview Avenue and Hawkinsville Avenue on June 8th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help with a June homicide investigation.

Investigators are looking for tips in the murder of Dominique Phillips.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone shot Phillips near the Fort Hill Cemetery at the intersection of Eastview Avenue and Hawkinsville Avenue on June 8th.

A tip leading to an arrest could lead to a $2,000 reward.

Anyone with tips in this case can call CRIMESTOPPERS or contact Investigator Parks at (478) 803-2446 or email rparks@maconbibb.us.

