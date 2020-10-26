|
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students in Twiggs County are learning virtually again, after a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 this weekend.
According to Twiggs County Public Schools Superintendent, Elgin Dixon, it was teacher at Jeffersonville Elementary.
The school district sent students home at noon Monday. Dixon says they will learn virtually for the rest of the week. Dixon also says the teacher has not been back in the classroom since testing positive. He says the closure is necessary to minimize the spread of the virus.
“We could not just take a class and just put them off by themselves because they affect other students K-12,” Dixon said.
According to Dixon, Jeffersonville Elementary students share buses with middle and high school students. He says that’s why closing the school is the best option.