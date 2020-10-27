Man hit, killed by car while riding on a four wheeler in Monroe County

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
36
Listen to the content of this post:

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit a car while riding on a four wheeler in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 87 near Lassiter Road at 7:30 a.m. Anna Lewis, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, says the man on the four wheeler was out hunting. He was crossing the road when he was hit by a passing car. The man on the four wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.