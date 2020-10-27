Angie’s List Report: Holiday cleaning tips ahead of chaos

Listen to the content of this post:

The holidays will be here before we know it, and with that comes the fun, family, and lengthy to-do lists.

By taking advantage of early planning, you can get ahead on your preparations before the chaos arrives.

To help make the most of your limited time consider bringing in help.

“Hiring cleaning help around the holidays can really take the stress out of your life,” Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List. “Getting a few extra hours back while someone else tackles cleaning the kitchen, or the bathrooms can really give you peace of mind.”

If you’re planning to bring in help make sure you’re on their list.

Mandy Lewis — the owner of Choice Cleaning — says her crews are booked well in advance during the holidays.

“When scheduling your services with a pro, remember to plan ahead and call early,” Lewis said. “The holiday season gets filled up really quick, and if you know when your party’s going to happen, I would suggest to call right away and get on the schedule.”

During your scheduling, be sure to ask about the additional services your cleaning service might provide to help lighten your load.

“Some of the services that we offer during the holiday period are things that don’t normally get done,” Lewis said. “Clients like to hire us for doing extra things like guest rooms, appliances, windows—things that are only done a couple of times a year, and the holiday season is the perfect time to do that.”

Stock up

Stock up ahead of time so you can easily set out extra toiletries, as well as extra blankets and towels once the guest room is ready. But don’t let things become too cluttered.

If you keep all of your stuff picked up throughout the season, it’s a lot easier for the pros to come in and take care of the cleaning that needs to be done instead of going around all of the decorations and trees and presents and things.

Keeping things clutter-free also helps your home feel calm, orderly, and ready to welcome guests. And Angie has one more tip up her sleeve.

“Many people think about hiring extra help cleaning their house before their guests arrive to make sure their home’s in tip-top shape,” Angie said. “But a real treat is to hire someone to come in and clean after your guests leave to get your house back in order.”