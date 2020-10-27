Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Baldwin County Superintendent Dr. Noris Price is a finalist for this year’s Georgia Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Price says the School Superintendent’s Association selected her as a finalist after the Baldwin County School Board nominated her for the second consecutive year.

Under Price’s leadership, the School District says it was named the 2020 Georgia Charter System of the Year. She is also responsible for increasing the high school graduation rate from 66% to over 90%. Doctor Price says she’s honored, but wasn’t alone in all of the hard work.

“It has to do with the people that work with me side by side,” explained Dr.Price. “Our teachers, our administrator, district leaders, support staff, every employee in the district is a part of that recognition. Being a finalist is not about me, it’s about the work that is going on in our school district, and we are doing some really good work. We are doing some very innovative work.”

The winner for 2021 Georgia Superintendent of the Year will be named in December.