Bibb School District hosts youth violence prevention forum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District will host a virtual Community Youth Violence Prevention Forum for its middle and high school boys Wednesday.
Forum coordinator Sundra Woodford says the event allows male students to share their feelings about the impact of youth violence.
Woodford says organizers will collect student feedback to help advocate for resources and funding to address male youth violence in Bibb County.
“I know the impact it can have on these young boys’ lives,” Woodford said. “They may not be great students, but they can be recognized in their neighborhoods in a positive way by engaging in inner-generational activities.”
Event information
The forum happens Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event will include five closed topic-focused breakout sessions for male students only and a general session for the public. Local keynote speakers will also attend.