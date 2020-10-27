Law firm makes donation to ‘U Create Macon’ for custom bikes

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon law firm makes a donation to a youth organization in need of bikes.
U Create Macon received a $5,000 check from the Powers Law Group and Powers Family Foundation.
U Create Macon says it houses the only youth chapter of the Major Taylor Chapter in the world. The team has taken rides in the mountains, along beaches and in multiple states.
The donation will now allow the team to build their own customized bikes and ride like professionals.
The youth team will showcase the new bikes during the February Major Taylor Community Ride in 2021.