Law firm makes donation to ‘U Create Macon’ for custom bikes

U Create Macon received a $5,000 check from the Powers Law Group and Powers Family Foundation.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
29
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon law firm makes a donation to a youth organization in need of bikes.

U Create Macon received a $5,000 check from the Powers Law Group and Powers Family Foundation.

U Create Macon says it houses the only youth chapter of the Major Taylor Chapter in the world. The team has taken rides in the mountains, along beaches and in multiple states.

The donation will now allow the team to build their own customized bikes and ride like professionals.

The youth team will showcase the new bikes during the February Major Taylor Community Ride in 2021.

Previous articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 19-23
Next articleMTA rolls out four new low-floor, cutaway buses
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.