‘It brings cheer to the downtown area’: Macon Burger Week returns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Burger Week starts Monday and 20 downtown restaurants are gearing up.

Georgia Beef Board representative, Taylor Evans says, Burger Week always brings cheer to downtown Macon.

“It’s really a great way to interact with the community and get them involved and kind of just bring some joy to this time of year,” Evans said.

Evans believes it was especially important to have Burger Week this year. She says Georgia Beef tried to make it as safe as possible so people could still enjoy it.

“We know covid is out there,” Evans said. “It’s still very rampant and so we worked with our restaurants to be as safe as possible and they have a takeout option this year. We are doing a $1 uncharge for takeout.”

Businesses like Cashman’s pub are hoping to see a little more than joy come from Burger Week.

Executive chef Reginald Perkins says his restaurant struggled during the pandemic shutdown.

“Some of us managers took pay cuts to try to make sure they could work and feed their families but we worked through it,” Perkins said. “But now we’re back, still trying to get where we used to be. But we’re just happy we’re going in the right direction.”

Perkins says he hopes the community shows up to support their local restaurants.

“We appreciate everyone coming out to support all local restaurants, we all need the help, we’re all coming back from the pandemic, we’re in this together, and we’re looking forward to seeing you guys during Burger Week,” Perkins said.

How to vote for your favorite burger

People can vote for their favorite burger online at maconburgerweek.com. The burger with the most votes will win prizes from the Georgia Beef Board.