MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Friday’s high school football game between the Rutland Hurricanes and Westside Seminoles has been canceled after a Rutland player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bibb Athletics.
As a result, Rutland suspended all football activities. The Hurricanes are expected to resume practice on November 4.
No makeup date has been set as of right now.
The Hurricanes are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in region play. The Seminoles are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Rutland’s next game is scheduled against the Howard Huskies on November 6. Westside plays Perry on November 5.