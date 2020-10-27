Macon woman gets 4 year prison sentence after embezzling nearly $1.4 million

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -– A US district judge sentenced a Macon woman to 51 months in federal prison for embezzling nearly $1.4 million from a computer services company in Warner Robins.

This is according to a news release from the office of Charlie Peeler, the US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

News releases that 52-year-old Shelia Bowden forged 419 checks over a nine-year period. The judge handed her a 51-month sentence after Bowden pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

The federal system offers no parole.