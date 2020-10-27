MTA rolls out four new low-floor, cutaway buses

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is rolling out four new buses in an effort to systematically replacing its aging fleet.
MTA now has four new Eldorado Passport-HD low-floor cutaway buses. According to the MTA, the nearly flat entrance allows for wheelchair entry and exit.
The buses were manufactured in Riverside, California. And they can carry up to 21 passengers and three wheelchairs.
“Macon-Bibb County deserves vehicles that operate efficiently and provide safety and comfort for our riders,” said MTA CEO Craig Ross. “We’re an essential service that’s never been down for one day since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March. People count on us for their travel needs, from their most basis errands like the doctor, pharmacy, and grocery store, to shopping and recreation.”
The four new buses make a total of eight buses added into service this year. They follow the roll out of two Flyer Xcelsior HD-35 buses and two new zero-emission buses.
Ross says in the past two-and-a-half years, MTA has replaced 19 buses.