Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 19-23

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: October 19-23
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 19 and Friday, October 23, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ / 1835 BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
Bibb County:
Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Kroger Coffee Shop / Starbucks
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Little India
402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Johnny V’s
5854 COLUMBUS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Taki Steakhouse
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Headstart at Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Burdell Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Dr. MLK Elementary School (Food Service)
1301 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Springhill Suites (Food Service)
4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Crawford County:
Roberta Healthcare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Dodge County:
Eastman Headstart (Food Service)
324 PINE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Dooly County:
Dooly County Justice Center (Food Service)
PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Houston County:
Centerville Elementary School (Food Service)
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
American Legion Post 172 Lounge & Restaurant (Food Service)
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Perdue Primary School (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Kin.D 97 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Luna Taqueria
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden (Food Service)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Veterans High School (Food Service)
340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
B.J.’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Middle Georgia Community Action Agency – Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy (Food Service)
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
Starbucks – Kroger
774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
Laurens County:
Da Neighborhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Macon County:
Macon County Headstart (Food Service)
409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh
12153 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 224 MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Monroe County:
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Holiday Inn Express
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Ooh La La Catering
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
El Tejado
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Peach County:
Silly Lilly’s Soul Food
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2020
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2020
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
Pulaski County:
The Columns of Georgia (Food Service)
155 S DOOLEY ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Putnam County:
Putnam General Hospital
101 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Harbor at Harmony Crossing
923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
The Brickhouse Pub and Grub
141 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2020
Wilcox County:
Smokehouse Grill
213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2020
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Wilkinson County Middle / High School (Food Service)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2020
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.