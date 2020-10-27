Warm, muggy air to stay in place ahead of Zeta

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A few showers are possible late today before our attention turns to Zeta as it nears the Gulf Coast.
TODAY.
The sunshine will begin to peak through a little more this afternoon and temperatures will warm up a little bit more as a result of that. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s before falling into the upper 60’s overnight. Isolated showers are back in the forecast for this evening and will continue through the overnight hours.
ZETA.
Our eyes tomorrow turn to Zeta as it moves closer to the Gulf Coast. Landfall along the Louisiana coastline is expected Wednesday evening. From there the system will move inland quickly. Our impacts will begin Wednesday evening an continue through Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a brief spin up tornado will continue to be our main threats. Stay tuned for the latest.
