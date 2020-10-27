Tropical Storm Zeta will bring gusty winds and possibly severe storms to Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

Rain has already started in parts of Middle Georgia ahead of Zeta making landfall.

We will continue to see a chance for scattered showers and storms as more tropical moisture moves into Middle Georgia preceding the landfall of Zeta, so be sure to grab an umbrella as you are heading out the door.



By tomorrow evening we will start to see the winds picking up as Zeta will have a pretty expansive wind field even with the center of circulation still in Louisiana or Mississippi.

As Zeta makes landfall it will get caught up along with an approaching cold front. This means a few things, first, that it will move more quickly through the area.

That means that although Zeta makes landfall Wednesday evening, we should be done dealing with the wind and rain directly from it by Friday.

It also means that the combination of a cold front and a tropical system could lead to some very strong winds.

The forecast is pretty complicated, but I feel pretty confident that we won’t see widespread high rain totals on Thursday.

Main threats



Timing for high winds (our main threat) will start around 8 pm. Wind gusts will start around 20 mph or so, and by the early morning hours some places could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Although this seems pretty high, considering the tropical system will be getting an extra kick from the cold front, it is plausible.



High winds will not be the only threat from Zeta. As with a few other systems that have tracked through Georgia, we will see a low end tornado threat.

This means brief, isolated spin-up tornadoes that will be possible in the yellow area above. Stay weather aware overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This is the main time frame for storms.



Main takeaways need to be that this is a wind threat that moves in overnight Wednesday and into Early Thursday.

Power outages will be possible, due to the high winds, so be sure to have your important electronics charged.

As always, HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO GET YOUR WEATHER WARNINGS.



By Friday, although it will still be breezy, cool air moves in for the start of a great fall weekend. Highs over the weekend will be staying well below normal, with lows dropping into the 40’s.

Get ready for some pumpkin spice and sweater weather!