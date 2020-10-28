Chevron gifts FVSU $1.1M for CDEP program

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Chevron Corporation is gifting Fort Valley State University $1.1 million for its Cooperative Developmental Energy Program.
According to FVSU President Paul Jones, the donation will help support ongoing growth for STEM offerings at the university.
“This donation is a clear reflection of Chevron’s continued commitment to supporting the development of future engineers and scientists at FVSU,” Jones said. “It’s a wonderful way to reaffirm our 30-year partnership and we look forward to more transformational moments like these that support FVSU and its students in meeting the energy demands around the world.”
CDEP Director Dr. Isaac Crumbly says Chevron’s financial support allows FVSU to continue addressing the need to increase underrepresented minorities in STEM.
Chevron’s relationship with FVSU dates back to when the CDEP program started in 1983. According to Crumbly, Chevron has also supported CDEP by hiring interns, providing funding for scholarships, employing CDEP graduates and hosting a 12th-grade pre-college Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Academy annually.
With this latest gift, Chevron’s philanthropic giving to FVSU has exceeded $2 million.