Commission approves new Sonny’s BBQ restaurant on Zebulon Road

Commissioners approved plans for bringing a Sonny's BBQ near the Lofts at Zebulon development across from Sonny Carter Elementary School.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After three attempts, the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approves a new restaurant on Zebulon Road.

The newly, approved proposal includes a few changes compared to the original plan. According to the approved application, the restaurant will no longer have a drive thru with a menu board and speaker. Instead there will only be a drive-thru for a pick-up window.

Sonny’s BBQ will be open from 10:00am until 10:00pm.

The restaurant will have about 170 seats for indoor dining and 30 seats on the patio.

