Complaint line, election officers in place to address voter fraud and election concerns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office wants to make sure everyone in Middle Georgia can vote without interference or discrimination by appointing two election officers and setting up a complaint line for the Middle District of Georgia.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Keyes and Todd Swanson will be our area’s connection to the Justice Department now through the general election on November 3rd. They are responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns. They must make sure complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities. They will also correspond with the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, both Keyes and Swanson will be on duty while the polls are open. If you have election concerns you can reach them directly by calling 478-621-2685.
Additionally, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office to respond to allegations of election fraud and other election abuses. You can contact the local FBI field office by calling 770-216-3000.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by calling 800-253-3931.
Federal law protects against crimes like intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.