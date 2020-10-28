Kroger Health launches COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger Health announced today the launch of rapid antibody testing across its pharmacies, expanding in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The tests will help inform patients if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests, conducted using a finger-prick blood sample, are now available at Kroger pharmacies in California and Michigan. They will be available at all Kroger pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

The tests are $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes. Anyone who believes they may have previously been infected with COVID-19, and are not currently experiencing symptoms, are eligible for the test.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”

Kroger Health’s rapid antibody tests are conducted by a licensed health professional.