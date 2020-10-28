Macon man arrested in connection with Circle K robbery at gunpoint

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Macon man in connection with an armed robbery the happened at the Circle K gas station on Pio Nono Avenue.
Investigators identified the man as 33-year-old Quinton Tavoris McCoy. Authorities say they had warrants issued for McCoy’s arrest.
Investigators say an anonymous source called in with a Crimestoppers tip, assisting in McCoy’s arrest.
Deputies took McCoy to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He faces one charge of armed robbery.
Authorities have set no bond for McCoy.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.