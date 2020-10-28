Restaurant opens in downtown Macon, supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new restaurant is now open in downtown Macon and it supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The fast-casual Southwestern Grille restaurant is now open on New Street.
Owner Martin Kohnen says the new location is holding a “Chip in for a Cure” event for the rest of October.
Kohnen says the restaurant will serve pink chips, offer pink mood cups, and donate ten percent of sales to the Navicent Health Foundation.
“We want to be a part of the community for a long time,” Kohnen said. “We really believe that giving back makes a big difference. We are not just here to have a business to operate, we are to be good stewards to the community, and help out as much as we can.”
Barberitos locations in Warner Robins and Milledgeville are participating.