MTA offers free rides to the polls on election day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – MTA is giving free rides to the polls on election day.
Public Information Officer Jami Gaudet says with so many important items on the ballot, MTA wanted to support democracy. So on November 3rd, riders can save their fare money.
Gaudet says the free rides are MTA’s way to help the community exercise their right to vote. And she says if you have already voted, you might still want to take advantage of the day.
“We also have an ulterior motive and that’s the perfect time for people who have never ridden MTA to try it, it’s free,” Gaudet said. “Take a ride around town and see how you like it.”
MTA still requires riders to wear a mask and submit to temperature checks. MTA is also allowing up to 15 riders on a bus at a time.