Northeast football off to 4-1 start, hosts Bleckley County Thursday

Montezz Allen
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders have been on a roll this season.They’ve won three straight, including a 40-12 win over Southwest on October 22.

Head coach Jeremy Wiggins has his squad off to a 4-1 start. It’s the best start since taking over as head coach in 2018.

The Raiders’ only blemish was a 41-12 loss to Brunswick on September 24.

They’re also 2-0 in region play.

Here’s head coach Jeremy Wiggins on the season so far:

“The biggest thing is just guys being in the system for a while and knowing what they’re supposed to be doing, and being dedicated to the weight room,” said Northeast head football coach Jeremy Wiggins.

“That’s one thing we’ve been trying to do consistently since I’ve been here, is be in the weight room and know what we’re doing. Breaking down film, you know, just really trying to make ourselves a good football team and get us better each week in and week out.”

The Raiders hosts 6-1 Bleckley County Thursday at Henderson Stadium at 7 p.m.

Coach Wiggins spoke about the match up.

“They’re a good football team. Coach Von does a good job down there. He has those guys well coached. Well disciplined,” said Wiggins. “They’re putting up a lot of points, so we’re going try to slow them down a little bit. You know, try to play our game. Watching them on film. They’re big just like us. Fast. Physical, so it’ll be a good game against Bleckley County.”

 

 

Montezz Allen
