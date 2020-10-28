US Senate candidate Warnock campaigns in Fort Valley

Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A candidate in the crowded race for US Senate made a stop in Fort Valley Wednesday.

Reverend Doctor Raphael Warnock made an appearance at a drive-in meet and greet at Fort Valley State University.

Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams says this is the first candidate running for the US Senate to visit the city in more than thirty years.

Warnock covered topics like funding for rural communities and the importance of taking advantage of opportunities to create change.

“The reason I love this country is that whatever flaws it has, whatever challenges it has had: it has always had a path to make America a better nation,” Warnock said.

What next

If elected, Warnock says his goals include expanding healthcare. He also wants to build more bridges between governments and the communities that they serve.

The tour also made stops in Savannah and Albany.