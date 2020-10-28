Trump Administration sending more than three million COVID tests to Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Trump Administration is sending millions of COVID-19 tests to Georgia to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) news release explains Georgia will receive 3,190,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 test. HHS says the rapid point of care tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes.
“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Georgia schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”
Governor Brian Kemp will be allowed to distribute the tests at his discretion, but the goal is to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure and first responders.
As of October 26th, more than 1,214,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Georgia.