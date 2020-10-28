UPDATE (Wednesday, October 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
13996
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  355,025 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1163 6265.83 37 103
Atkinson 483 5798.32 6 62
Bacon 637 5585.76 16 48
Baker 91 2920.41 6 20
Baldwin 2315 5210.68 64 175
Banks 555 2777.5 8 73
Barrow 2616 3028.37 51 270
Bartow 3637 3283.35 94 331
Ben Hill 871 5232.8 33 91
Berrien 493 2557.58 13 25
Bibb 6618 4349.65 197 911
Bleckley 514 4003.74 27 35
Brantley 462 2406 13 39
Brooks 554 3522.6 27 55
Bryan 1318 3367.66 16 93
Bulloch 3093 3892.18 33 144
Burke 893 3996.96 12 91
Butts 743 2951.46 44 56
Calhoun 270 4274.18 9 48
Camden 1423 2638.9 18 71
Candler 546 5038.29 25 39
Carroll 3341 2781.41 76 184
Catoosa 1444 2099.72 22 84
Charlton 647 4882.65 10 28
Chatham 9446 3232.98 187 833
Chattahoochee 1747 16252.67 1 14
Chattooga 944 3811.68 29 66
Cherokee 7161 2685.88 102 533
Clarke 5748 4429.07 48 245
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8253 2707.34 175 701
Clinch 450 6760.82 12 32
Cobb 21977 2779.83 457 1975
Coffee 2260 5250.69 60 325
Colquitt 2132 4696.76 40 168
Columbia 4386 2764.91 64 202
Cook 584 3349.2 16 61
Coweta 2971 1954.59 63 148
Crawford 196 1602.88 6 29
Crisp 647 2902.78 23 84
Dade 356 2202.7 6 23
Dawson 915 3386.26 11 86
Decatur 1297 4927.44 34 100
DeKalb 21231 2676.78 398 2348
Dodge 612 3002.21 19 55
Dooly 374 2791.04 18 57
Dougherty 3300 3670.54 191 673
Douglas 4114 2708.25 72 466
Early 550 5420.86 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1827 2853.53 28 115
Elbert 754 3979.94 9 56
Emanuel 1204 5312.39 39 86
Evans 487 4556.94 7 45
Fannin 832 3161.09 29 75
Fayette 2129 1811.24 57 133
Floyd 3975 3978.34 60 311
Forsyth 4772 1889.85 53 361
Franklin 935 4007.89 18 66
Fulton 31220 2840.3 620 2611
Gilmer 1043 3319.86 23 94
Glascock 49 1619.83 2 4
Glynn 3734 4339.49 104 322
Gordon 2387 4112.04 45 134
Grady 860 3504.48 25 99
Greene 573 3061.39 25 61
Gwinnett 30596 3150.51 445 2884
Habersham 1884 4113.54 78 242
Hall 10694 5182.48 178 1093
Hancock 413 5040.89 44 68
Haralson 650 2115.75 10 33
Harris 851 2451.6 25 92
Hart 576 2206.3 16 72
Heard 229 1851.25 6 15
Henry 6223 2594.37 113 288
Houston 3615 2301.98 94 392
Irwin 356 3773.98 8 41
Jackson 2392 3202.14 41 199
Jasper 247 1739.56 4 20
Jeff Davis 798 5268.02 23 63
Jefferson 856 5590.02 33 84
Jenkins 469 5468.75 32 65
Johnson 440 4554.39 22 60
Jones 646 2259.45 16 55
Lamar 423 2186.39 20 45
Lanier 318 3072.17 7 16
Laurens 2010 4249.83 87 174
Lee 748 2495.75 29 109
Liberty 1275 2059.64 25 118
Lincoln 235 2892.31 7 27
Long 276 1385.89 4 18
Lowndes 4475 3796.3 85 215
Lumpkin 1048 3100.41 15 101
Macon 249 1917.15 10 49
Madison 789 2614.57 11 66
Marion 200 2411.67 9 23
McDuffie 685 3171.74 15 77
McIntosh 308 2114.37 8 32
Meriwether 596 2835.39 16 79
Miller 313 5430.26 2 14
Mitchell 847 3840.22 45 154
Monroe 762 2748.22 53 88
Montgomery 373 4043.8 10 27
Morgan 531 2774.58 6 41
Murray 1051 2610.47 9 63
Muscogee 6378 3328.36 174 695
Newton 2868 2552.65 95 299
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14733 0 184 676
Oconee 869 2082.09 30 71
Oglethorpe 420 2755.91 13 48
Paulding 3176 1840.71 61 155
Peach 776 2834.7 26 110
Pickens 785 2341.19 10 68
Pierce 680 3479.15 24 83
Pike 389 2062.57 11 33
Polk 1711 3934.96 29 136
Pulaski 339 3112.09 23 41
Putnam 800 3655.47 27 72
Quitman 40 1743.68 1 7
Rabun 429 2525.61 11 54
Randolph 339 5019.25 29 56
Richmond 7964 3937.9 183 629
Rockdale 2136 2249.37 40 272
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 450 3237.41 11 47
Seminole 393 4828.01 11 31
Spalding 1599 2313.7 62 207
Stephens 1280 4861.74 41 131
Stewart 567 9251.1 16 81
Sumter 959 3262.02 68 206
Talbot 174 2825.59 8 26
Taliaferro 28 1715.69 0 2
Tattnall 933 3671.64 15 68
Taylor 232 2915.31 12 32
Telfair 507 3240.86 24 44
Terrell 341 4027.4 32 74
Thomas 1605 3612.34 69 176
Tift 1964 4810.19 64 239
Toombs 1499 5555.35 56 114
Towns 441 3664.62 13 57
Treutlen 311 4554.11 12 33
Troup 3068 4357.09 108 334
Turner 335 4148.09 24 51
Twiggs 217 2683.65 10 53
Union 890 3512.93 26 95
Unknown 1888 0 6 37
Upson 839 3192.91 70 97
Walker 1894 2720.87 44 97
Walton 2354 2456.84 68 230
Ware 1737 4844.78 63 190
Warren 165 3166.99 5 27
Washington 776 3822.28 13 50
Wayne 1242 4143.59 33 116
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 16 22
White 1005 3164.56 23 106
Whitfield 5469 5224.89 64 275
Wilcox 257 2923.78 25 52
Wilkes 300 2995.81 6 32
Wilkinson 369 4137.24 17 67
Worth 607 3013.6 32 103
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,823,213 (3,495,407 reported molecular tests; 327,806 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 355,025* (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,370 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,876 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleTech Report: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looks to buy CNN
Next articleHoward-Baldwin football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!