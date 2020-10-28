Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Although it’s almost over, county and medical officials stress the importance of breast cancer screenings.

“The scan showed that I did have cancer, breast cancer,” said Elaine Lucas, Macon-Bibb Commissioner.

However, Lucas says she is now cancer-free. Doctors at Navicent Health deem breast cancer the most treatable cancer if detected early.

Commission Valerie Wynn says doctors diagnosed her mother with breast cancer and she lived 15 years following her first diagnosis. Wynn says if they had detected the cancer earlier, her mother may have lived longer.

“If we caught it early it’s 90 percent overall survival meaning that it will not end your life,” said Dr. Ashley Ray, a surgical specialist at Coliseum Medical Center.

Dr. Ray says both women and men should get screened. Statistics show that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and less than one percent for men.

“That means everybody knows somebody or has been touched by this disease,” Dr. Ray said.

Doctors say women 40 and older should get an annual mammogram. However, if your family has a history of breast cancer, you should get screened earlier.

Dr. Paul Dale with the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center says if you don’t have insurance, there are resources to help.

“They’re available to help the Middle Georgia area, not just in Bibb County,” Dr. Dale said. “I think we have opportunities to offer other areas, the breast test, and more.”

The United Way of Central Georgia also offers assistance with its Pink Promise United initiative. This provides another way to help those uninsured.

“We make sure we pay for the mammogram for these women,” said George McCanless, President United Way of Central Georgia.“Cancer treatment facilities are offering gas cards to help them get back and forth to their treatment”.

Dr. Ray says the most common type of breast cancer can come back. She stresses the importance of both men and women checking for lumps or masses in their breasts regularly.

Wear Pink on Oct. 30

Commissioner Wynn says to wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the county encourages everyone to wear pink on Friday.